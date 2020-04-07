Mississippi COVID-19 update

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,915 cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 59 deaths. There are 177 news cases

Lauderdale County has 78 cases, with three deaths and outbreaks at three long-term care facilities.Clarke and Kemper counties each have ten cases. Neshoba County has twelve and Newton County has seven reported cases.

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health.

The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below, along with number of current cases and deaths.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks

Adams 24 1

Alcorn 6

Amite 7 1 1

Attala 15

Benton 5

Bolivar 54 2 2

Calhoun 10 1

Carroll 7

Chickasaw 15 2 1

Choctaw 9 1

Claiborne 3

Clarke 10

Clay 10

Coahoma 30 1

Copiah 17

Covington 7

Desoto 140 1

Forrest 59 1 1

Franklin 5

George 5

Greene 1

Grenada 8

Hancock 31 2 2

Harrison 89 3 1

Hinds 169 2

Holmes 25 3

Humphreys 5 1

Itawamba 5

Jackson 108 5 1

Jasper 4

Jefferson 3

Jones 14 1

Kemper 10

Lafayette 25 1

Lamar 18 1

Lauderdale 78 3 3

Lawrence 5

Leake 15

Lee 38 2

Leflore 26 4 1

Lincoln 21 1 1

Lowndes 16

Madison 82 2 1

Marion 13 1

Marshall 24 1

Monroe 18 1 2

Montgomery 12 1

Neshoba 12

Newton 7 1

Noxubee 5

Oktibbeha 29 1 2

Panola 19 1

Pearl River 56 3 2

Perry 14 1

Pike 31 1

Pontotoc 12 1

Prentiss 10 2

Quitman 9

Rankin 78 1

Scott 32 1

Sharkey 3

Simpson 7

Smith 11 1

Stone 3

Sunflower 25 1

Tallahatchie 3

Tate 18

Tippah 36 3

Tishomingo 1

Tunica 17 1 1

Union 6 1

Walthall 14

Warren 7 1

Washington 40 1 1

Wayne 5

Webster 12 1

Wilkinson 32 3 1

Winston 17

Yalobusha 11

Yazoo 32 1

Total 1,915 59 38

