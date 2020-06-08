Mississippi DMV offices open with social distancing restrictions

Governor Tate Reeves announced his safe return guidelines for permanent driver’s license stations across the state which reopened today.

Governor Reeves along with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety are implementing social distancing procedures to help offices operate safely and efficiently during the pandemic.

When visiting the license office, face masks are required, only a certain number of visitors are let inside at a time, and there are markings on the floors to keep people 6 feet apart.

Reeves stated he understood the frustrations Mississippians have felt when inconvenienced with long lines and wait times at state DMV's, and hopes new plans can help.

To ensure social distancing protocols, people will be allowed to visit the stations on the day of the week that corresponds with the first letter of their last name. A list can be found on the department of public safety website, where Mississippians can also access services such as renewal and duplicate driver licenses, ID cards, and address changes.

Walk-ins are welcome only on "walk-in Wednesdays.

Services available are also limited to reduce the number of people visiting the stations to help limit transmission. The following services will be available at permanent driver license stations:

• CDL transactions

• out of state transfers

• new credentials

• new identification card credentials

• security guard permits (Wednesdays only)

• sex offender registration

• permit tests for students

• re-instatements

• non-U.S. citizens

• ignition-interlock restricted licenses

All road tests for non-commercial drivers are waived until further notice to help reduce the risk of transmission. Minors must submit an affidavit completed by parent or guardian certifying 50 hours of supervised driving time, which are available on the DPS website.

