Mississippi DMV stations to open Monday

If you have been needing to go to the Mississippi Highway Patrol office, then you will be able to do so starting Monday, but there are details you need to know about.

First of all, if you need to renew, replace or change your address on your license you are to do so online. Licenses renewed online will be good for eight years.

Secondly, they will waive the road test for those just now getting a driver’s license. Teens with a learner’s permit will be able to get their license through an affidavit process with their parents certifying 50 hours of supervised driving time. Those forms are available on the DPS website.

Concealed Carry permits will be good through the end of the year, even if they are set to expire before then.

If you still need to go by the physical DMV there are certain days to do so depending on your last name:

• Monday: A-E

• Tuesday: F-L

• Wednesday: "Walk-in Wednesday"

• Thursday: M-S

• Friday: T-Z

Gov. Reeves encourages people wear face coverings, such as cloth masks, when they are inside the stations.

Services available are also limited to reduce the number of people visiting the stations to help limit transmission. The following services will be available at permanent driver license stations:

• CDL Transactions

• Out of State Transfers

• New Credentials

• New Identification Card Credentials

• Security Guard Permits (Wednesdays only)

• Sex Offender Registration

• Permit tests for students

• Reinstatements

• Non-U.S. Citizens

• Ignition-Interlock Restricted Licenses

For more information and to use online services go to:

https://www.dps.ms.gov/