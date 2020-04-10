Mississippi GOP postpones state convention

The Mississippi Republican State Convention has postponed county conventions and precinct caucuses.

The convention was originally scheduled for May 15 and 16. The county conventions would have been held in April. The party intends to reschedule its events as soon as practical.

As part of an ongoing response to COVID-19, Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order Friday granting political parties flexibility in conducting their state conventions.

The state convention is a two-day event that allows the MSGOP to select by vote the delegates it will send to the Republican National Convention. Those delegates, along with Republican delegates from other states, then cast their ballots to select the Republican nominee for president of the United States.