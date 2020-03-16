Mississippi Gaming Commission set to close casinos by midnight Monday

Every casino in the Magnolia State will have to close its doors by midnight on Monday.

This comes after the CDC’s advisory to enforce social distancing and the Trump administration’s announcement that the public should avoid crowds of more than 10 people.

The news regarding the state’s gaming industry was announced by the Mississippi Gaming Commission on Monday afternoon, following a press conference held by Tate Reeves that addressed the latest updates on COVID-19.

MGM Resorts released a statement temporarily suspending their Mississippi resort operations, so the Beau Rivage took to Twitter to state their closure.

In Louisana, casinos across the state are forced to shut down at midnight and not reopen until 14 days have passed.

Additionally, as the virus is fluid, so is this decision. The length of the closure is subject to change and updates will be made accordingly.