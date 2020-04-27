Mississippi Legislature to reconvene May 18

By agreement of Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, the Mississippi Legislature will reconvene the 2020 session Monday, May 18.

The legislature recessed temporarily Mar. 18, following the governor’s executive order related to COVID-19.

Hosemann, Gunn and members of the legislature continue to analyze the impact of the pandemic and federal funds from the CARES Act relief package on the state’s emergency response efforts, healthcare facilities and wider state budget.

Budget analysts and agencies have said all agencies currently have the funds required to meet their immediate financial needs.

Hosemann and Gunn have specifically reserved the right to reconvene earlier than May 18, if necessary.

Legislative leadership is also working on establishing protocol for working within and visiting the Capitol as shelter-in-place restrictions begin to be lifted. They say their goal is to allow as much access as possible while prioritizing the health and safety of those in the building.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

