Over $9 million to state in April from lottery

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says it transferred over $9.7 million to the state treasury from April. That brings the total amount deposited to the state since Nov. 25, 2019, to more than $47.2 million.

The money is set aside for roads, bridges and education.

MLC noted the Mississippi Department of Transportation has awarded initial paving contracts using lottery dollars.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

Below is a list of MDOT projects using lottery net proceeds. Bids in May will involve work in east Mississippi

The awarded contracts for April include:

A contract was awarded to Warren Paving, Inc., of Hattiesburg, for a 1-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 49 from U.S. Highway 90 to 28th Street in Harrison County.

A contract was awarded to Warren Paving for resurfacing projects along five miles of State Route 198 in Perry County and along two miles of SR 198 in Greene County.

A contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for a nearly 11-mile resurfacing project on U.S. 51 from near SR 17 to Aldy Road in Holmes County.

A contract was awarded APAC-Mississippi for a 14-mile mill and overlay project on SR 432 from SR 433 to Interstate 55 in Yazoo County.

A contract was awarded to Akca, LLC, of Plant City, Fla., for installation of raised pavement markers throughout District 5.

A contract was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, for a 2-mile mill and overlay project on SR 467 from SR 22 to Utica Street in Hinds County.

A contract was awarded to WG Construction Company, Inc., of Ripley, for a 7-mile resurfacing project on State Route 371 from Monroe County to Lee County in Itawamba County.

In May, MTC will accept bids on 12 more contracts for pavement restoration projects throughout Mississippi.

Projects to be awarded in May include:

SR 852 through Brooksville in Noxubee County.

SR 19 to SR 16 in Neshoba County.

SR 48 West to SR 48 East in Walthall County.

U.S. 278 from SR 25 to SR 8 in Monroe County.

SR 37 from the Covington county line to Taylorsville in Smith County.

SR 930 from beginning of state maintenance east to SR 555 in Adams County.

SR 932 from beginning of state maintenance east to SR 555 in Adams County.

U.S. 61 from Bingaman to Melrose-Montebello in Adams County.

SR 305 from SR 4 to DeSoto county line in Tate County.

SR 305 from Tate county line to Lewisburg in DeSoto County.

SR 145 from US 45 North 7.0 Miles to 150 Feet North of SR 513.

District 1 raised pavement markers on various routes.

MDOT will alert the traveling public prior to any changes in traffic.

Highway work zones present new traffic patterns and configurations that may be unfamiliar to some motorists.