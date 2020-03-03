Mississippi Lottery Corporation issues 4 new scratch-offs

If you're looking to increase your chances of winning big in the Mississippi Lottery, there are four new games as of Tuesday.

The games include: 1 Mississippi 2 Mississippi 3 Mississippi, Blackjack, Solid Gold, and Mississippi Limited. Price points range on the new tickets from $1 to $5. Players will have the chance to win up to $100,000. At Sunoco, manager Michelle Silliman says they have been waiting for new games to arrive.

"A lot of my customers are glad that we got them because they don't have to travel as far as they were. They don't have to send money to get scratch-offs. Lotto tickets are here in Mississippi. They are enjoying it and they are very excited," Silliman said.

Blackjack is a $2 game offering a play style uniquely different from any of the games currently on sale.

Since the lottery began in Mississippi, more than $16 million has been sent to the state from the proceeds, intended for road and bridge projects.