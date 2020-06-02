Mississippi Power: We're ready for 2020 hurricane season

Mississippi Power says it has its storm plan ready to go, as hurricane season arrives.

“Every single person at this company has a hurricane assignment,” said president and CEO Anthony Wilson. “It’s something that we all know is important to our customers, now more than ever.”

Wilson also said his team already knows how to operate in the COVID world after a series of spring storms knocked out power in central and north Mississippi.

“The pandemic has taken an already complex system and made it a little more complex,” Wilson added. "We’ve had to do major restoration under those COVID guidelines, and we’ve done well."

An interesting side note: Mississippi Power’s restoration efforts after Hurricane Katrina are now highlighted in the 30th-anniversary printing of the book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey.

“I think it’s a great honor for our company and a great honor for our state. It has been printed in 50 different languages, and it’s the preeminent business book in the world,” Wilson said.