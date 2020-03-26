Mississippi Power and Project SHARE

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Power is pledging to continue providing safe and reliable electric service.
As the impact of COVID-19 continues to spread, the utility is assuring customers that the company has comprehensive plans and procedures in place to ensure a continuation of operations and service.
Mississippi Power has temporarily suspended customer disconnections and will reevaluate the policy and time frame as the situation develops.
It also has a help program called Project SHARE.
Any Mississippi Power customer with a demonstrated financial need may be eligible to apply for Project SHARE.
Call Catholic Charities at 855-847-0555 to see what help may be available.