Mississippi Power and Project SHARE

Mississippi Power is pledging to continue providing safe and reliable electric service.

As the impact of COVID-19 continues to spread, the utility is assuring customers that the company has comprehensive plans and procedures in place to ensure a continuation of operations and service.

Mississippi Power has temporarily suspended customer disconnections and will reevaluate the policy and time frame as the situation develops.

It also has a help program called Project SHARE.

Any Mississippi Power customer with a demonstrated financial need may be eligible to apply for Project SHARE.

Call Catholic Charities at 855-847-0555 to see what help may be available.