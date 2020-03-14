Mississippi Power to temporarily suspend disconnections

As the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread, Mississippi Power Saturday assured customers that the company has comprehensive plans and procedures in place to ensure a continuation of operations and service.

The company’s detailed plans ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing safe and reliable energy to all customers in our service territory.

“The company has been monitoring the spread of COVID-19 for weeks, and we remain prepared to respond to any crisis or emergency situation,” said Anthony Wilson, president and CEO of Mississippi Power. “We will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure we can provide the services our customers expect during this critical time.”

Mississippi Power also plans to temporarily suspend customer disconnections for the next 30 days, beginning Sunday, and will reevaluate the policy and time frame as the situation develops.

Mississippi Power has been closely monitoring the potential threat posed by COVID-19 since January. Proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the illness and protect the safety and health of employees, including:

Cancelling facility tours and external meetings

Increasing cleaning frequency at company locations

Aggressively sanitizing work areas

Cancelling all non-essential business travel – both domestic and international

Asking employees to self-identify, if they have or plan to travel internationally

Using technology for meetings

Will implement telecommuting as needed for those who can perform their duties remotely

The company has continuously been in coordination with the Mississippi Public Service Commission and has consistently communicated with its employees updates and prevention recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mississippi Power will continue to follow the latest developments from public health officials.