Mississippi Power warns of scams during COVID-19 crisis

Mississippi Power is urging customers to be aware of scammers during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially phone calls demanding immediate payments.

The utility says it will never ask for your banking information or a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone or in person.

“Scammers try different approaches, but they typically claim your bill is overdue and threaten to disconnect power if immediate payment isn’t made over the phone,” said Mississippi Power's security investigator, Chris Loposser.

The best advice to anyone who gets a call demanding payment or personal information is to hang up and report it to local law enforcement and call Mississippi Power at 1-800-532-1502.

Never give out personal information to a caller and be on guard for leading questions that could prompt you to accidentally give out personal information.

All Mississippi Power field representatives are uniformed and travel in company vehicles marked with the Mississippi Power logo. Each employee also carries a badge with his or her photograph, name and the company logo.

Additionally, on Mar. 14, Mississippi Power announced the company was suspending customer disconnects during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will continue to evaluate the policy and time frame of that process as the COVID-19 situation develops.

Mississippi Power offers additional scam warning tips for customers on its website. You may access it by clicking the attached link.

