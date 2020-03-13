Mississippi Senate makes changes

In response to the confirmation of coronavirus in Mississippi, the Senate Rules Committee Friday voted to suspend the page program and floor presentations.

Those who are sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms, however, should consider staying home from work, with permission of their supervisor, or scheduling their visit for another time.

“Ensuring the public has access to their Capitol is important to us. We are balancing protecting this right with the responsibility of ensuring everyone working in or visiting the Capitol is safe and healthy,” said Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. “We will continue to follow guidance from the State Health Officer to achieve these goals as we assess the coronavirus situation in the State.”

Any additional decisions related to employees or visitors will be made next week.