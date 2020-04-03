Mississippi State Department of Health breaks down the numbers for COVID-19 cases

With one of the highest hospitalization rates in the nation, the number for COVID-19 cases in Mississippi grows daily.

We take a closer look at cases reported by the State Health Department including outbreaks in long term care facilities in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is including numbers for long term care facilities like nursing homes. LTCs are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health.

The health department is closely monitoring outbreaks of COVID-19.

Thursday there are outbreaks reported in 22 facilities across the state. Visitation has been restricted at nursing homes for several weeks.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the State Health Officer said, “We consider an outbreak a single case or a single employee because we know how deadly it can be.”

Many are asking why the names of the nursing homes are not being released.

“It’s something we have never done for nursing home outbreaks. We want to protect the anonymity of the people who are ill and we also want to protect and not stigmatize the nursing home facility,” said Dr. Dobbs.

A breakdown of coronavirus cases in Mississippi by age and the death rate is alarming.

Under 18, there are 22 cases. 18 to 29, 143 cases. 30 to 39, 171 cases with one death. 40 to 49, 229 cases, two deaths. 50 to 59, 206 cases, one death. 60 to 69, 226 with five deaths.

And the group considered most at risk 70 plus, 179 cases with 17 deaths. That is one out of every 10 people in this age group who dies from COVID-19. Dr. Dobbs says fewer new cases were reported Thursday.

Dr. Dobbs said, “We expect we’ll continue to see more and more cases as the weeks go on; certainly we do not have any sort of confidence that we’ve peaked out at all. Expect to see a lot more cases, and a lot more deaths.”

In Mississippi, 58.9 percent who have tested positive are women, with 40.5 percent men and .6 percent listed as other.