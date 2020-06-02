State Games of Mississippi announces events for the month of June

The State Games of Mississippi announced a schedule for ten sports for the month of June.

Sports like archery, skill shooting, volleyball, softball and soccer are on the docket to take place. Social distancing guidelines and safety precautions for COVID-19 will be in place, and that information can be found on the State Games website. Registration is now open for the upcoming events and if any changes are made to the event days, the State Games social media accounts will update participants and their families immediately.

Here is a list of the events and days set:

June 6, 2020

5K Road Race

Volleyball – Youth (new)

Softball – Fast Pitch

June 13, 2020

Volleyball – Two Person

June 13-14, 2020

Archery – 3D & Field

June 19-20, 2020

Softball – Fast Pitch

June 20, 2020

Volleyball – Four Person

June 20-21, 2020

Sporting Clays

June 27, 2020

Trail Run

June 27-28, 2020

Soccer – Youth

