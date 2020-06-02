State Games of Mississippi announces events for the month of June

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi announced a schedule for ten sports for the month of June.
Sports like archery, skill shooting, volleyball, softball and soccer are on the docket to take place. Social distancing guidelines and safety precautions for COVID-19 will be in place, and that information can be found on the State Games website. Registration is now open for the upcoming events and if any changes are made to the event days, the State Games social media accounts will update participants and their families immediately.
Here is a list of the events and days set:
June 6, 2020
5K Road Race
Volleyball – Youth (new)
Softball – Fast Pitch
June 13, 2020
Volleyball – Two Person
June 13-14, 2020
Archery – 3D & Field
June 19-20, 2020
Softball – Fast Pitch
June 20, 2020
Volleyball – Four Person
June 20-21, 2020
Sporting Clays
June 27, 2020
Trail Run
June 27-28, 2020
Soccer – Youth
The official press release from the State Games can be found to the right of this article.