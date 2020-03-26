State Games of Mississippi monitors COVID-19 pandemic

Sporting events and the opening ceremony for the State Games of Mississippi are still scheduled to happen in June but organizers say they have a back up plan in case the coronavirus is still an issue in a few months.

The State Games is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic while preparing for its big events. Executive Director Carolyn Smith said if the games end up having to be postponed, the organization will host a celebration ceremony at a later date to highlight athletes and sponsors.

As the games enters its 29th year of operation, staff members say they’re hoping for the best but are prepared to make necessary changes to ensure everyone’s safety.

The State Games of Mississippi has offices at Meridian Community College that are currently closed, but staff can be reached at info@stategamesofms.org. Registration is expected to begin on April 20, 2020.