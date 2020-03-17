Mississippi State University postpones commencement exercises

The impacts of the coronavirus continue to disrupt daily life at all levels, including life for college students, their families and faculty.

Mississippi State University announced commencement exercises will be postponed and also announced classes will be held either online or remotely for the remainder of the spring semester.

Here's the full statement from the university:

In compliance with guidance from Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi State University announced today that the university will deliver online or other remote instructional course content for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester.

That decision is based on national and state public health protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

Information on laboratory courses will be communicated to students by their instructors.

Additionally, current CDC and MSDH guidelines preclude MSU from holding any large public gatherings. Consequently, IHL recommendations are that traditional commencement exercises be indefinitely postponed. Plans to appropriately honor MSU graduates will be discussed and revealed when the national emergency is concluded.

Commencement is one of MSU’s most meaningful and cherished traditions, one that our students and their families have earned. As an institution, MSU remains committed to celebrating our graduates at a safe and appropriate time.

Follow www.msstate.edu or MSU social media for updates.

