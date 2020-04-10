Mississippi State announces refund plans for spring semester

Mississippi State University has announced its plan to provide pro-rated housing refunds for eligible students living in university residence halls during Spring 2020.

Most students had to vacate their housing early because of the COVID-19 pandemic and classes being transferred online.

The university says students enrolled in meal plans with Aramark will have the remainder of their meal plans rolled over into Fall 2020 unless the student is graduating. In that case, students will receive pro-rated refunds on the unused portion.

Parking and transit services will provide pro-rated parking refunds for all commuter students and students who did not remain on campus to live in university residence halls after Mar. 16, 2020.

All refunds will be applied to students’ MSU accounts and will first apply to any current outstanding charges. Any unused balance will be distributed to students via direct deposit or refund check.

All late payments and financing charges will be waived through the end

of the semester.

Students who did not remain on campus to live in university residence halls after Mar. 16 will receive a pro-rated refund of their Spring 2020 housing contract.

Students who withdrew from the university before Mar. 16, 2020 will not be issued a refund. Additionally, students whose housing was paid from institutional scholarships, MSU foundation scholarships, or MSU Athletics will not receive a refund. Housing refunds will be applied to student accounts by May 10, 2020.

MSU DINING INFORMATION

Spring 2020 Meal Plans will be transferred to the Fall 2020 Semester:

• Ultimate Meal Plan holders will receive either 100 block meals based on the number of days left in the semester as of March 16, 2020, or a pro-rated amount from last date the Meal Plan was used, if the date was after March 16, 2020. All remaining flex dollars will transfer for use in Fall 2020. They will expire on the last day of the Fall 2020 Semester.

• All other Meal Plans with remaining block meal and/or flex dollar balances after March 16, 2020 (or from last date Meal Plan was used, if the date was after March 16, 2020), will be rolled over to the Fall 2020 Semester. They will expire on the last day of the Fall 2020 Semester.

• Block Meals and flex dollars will be loaded onto your Student ID card on August 15, 2020, and you will not need to take any action to receive this credit.

• Graduating seniors who are not returning in the Fall 2020 Semester will receive a pro-rated refund for the value of their block meal and flex dollar balances, based on the last day of use.

• Refunds will be processed by May 10, 2020.

If students have special circumstances and would like to make a request, they can complete the request form at the attached link to the right.