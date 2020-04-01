Mississippi State gives notification for all employees to shelter in place

Mississippi State University president, Dr. Mark Keenum, issued a notice Apr. 1 to all employees in light of Gov. Tate Reeves’ announcement of a statewide shelter in place order, beginning Apr. 3.

Keenum ordered all buildings on campus to be closed effective Apr. 3, at 5 p.m. until Apr. 20 at 8 a.m., with the exception of the Longest Student Health Center for emergency medical services and pharmacy services, Perry Cafeteria, residence halls housing students who remain on campus, the Wise Center for emergency veterinary services, and the United States Post Office located at Mississippi State University.

The campus will remain operational, and all employees should continue to work from home to the extent possible. Classes will continue to be taught remotely.

No employees should report to campus or an MSU facility unless notified by your supervisor to do so or unless approved by your vice-president.

The University Police Department will be notified of the employees that should be in an MSU facility and a Campus Access Pass will be distributed. This should be displayed on your dashboard at all times.

Employees were instructed to have their university ID cards with them at all times.

Employees who must work on campus should practice social distancing, and no groups of 10 or more should gather at any time. All other employees will remain on administrative leave until further notice.

