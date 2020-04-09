Mississippi State to host spring commencement online

Spring commencement for Mississippi State University will be online this spring. MSU made the announcement Thursday.

“Many of our graduating students have expressed that some type of recognition is important. As we have all experienced over the past couple of months, engagement through technology gives us a chance to come together and give these graduates kudos for not only their accomplishments, but their adaptation and perseverance,” said David Shaw, MSU provost and executive vice president.

The online ceremonies will be broadcast Friday, May 1, at 2 p.m.

MSU president, Dr. Mark E. Keenum, will confer degrees and address the new graduates.

Shaw said he feels that holding the ceremonies online “can continue in the same sense of spirit and drive that everyone has had throughout the transition to online learning.”

Baccalaureate and master’s degree candidates may purchase regalia at a special rate that is commensurate with the usual rental rates. Regalia will be mailed to those who decide to purchase it, and graduates can bring their regalia to campus in the fall to have their pictures taken with Keenum at a time and place still to be determined.

Students planning to order regalia are urged to do so as quickly as possible. Also, graduates may participate in the traditional December graduation ceremonies with their regalia if they wish.

