Mississippi casinos allowed to reopen May 21st

Mississippi casinos will be allowed to reopen at 8am on Thursday, May 21.

WLOX News received confirmation of that decision Thursday afternoon from Allen Godfrey, Executive Director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

When asked about that decision to reopen, Governor Tate Reeves said, “If the gaming commission has released their decision, it is final and official.”

The Mississippi Gaming Commission will send out its official order Friday. That order will include the guidelines all casinos must follow to reopen.

Several coast casinos have already been re-configuring their gaming floors, moving slot machines and table games to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Palace Casino Resort General Manager Keith Crosby has been one of the most outspoken about his property’s plans to protect employees and guests.

Crosby said the Biloxi resort will suspend gaming activity every day from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. to disinfect the casino. Plexiglass shields have been installed at every casino cage, sportsbook, cashier, and front desk location. And hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be available throughout the resort property.