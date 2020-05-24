Mississippi churches given the green light to congregate again

Gov. Tate Reeves has given the green light for Mississippi churches to reopen, but some local churches are not in a rush to congregate anytime soon.

Governor Reeves announced guidelines for religious leaders and their congregations to come together to practice their faith while continuing to follow the recommended CDC guidelines to help flatten the curve.

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Reflection of Christ’s Kingdom in Meridian are two churches that are continuing to offer online services and have not yet planned to move to in-person services. We spoke with church leaders that said they are taking a different path.

“Personally I’m not comfortable with that for my wife, my children nor my grandchildren. We are practicing social distancing and wearing masks. With our church, we are holding parking lot services,” said Reflection of Christ’s Kingdom, Pastor Rick Spells.

“We’re going to make sure before we bring our congregants back to the building. It is going to be safe, that they are going to be confident that our church and our officials are doing everything that we can possibly do to make sure that the transition back into the physical building is going to be smooth. It’s going to be a responsible transition,” said Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, school superintendent, Ronald Turner.

Churches are required to limit attendance to ensure six feet of separation between families.

They also should avoid services that involve passing an offering plate or communion cup and should encourage everyone to wear a mask or face covering.