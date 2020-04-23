Mississippi drivers to get over $60 million back from auto insurers

Mississippi drivers will receive credits totaling $60,815,207 from auto insurers after a number of companies have filed requests with the Mississippi Insurance Department.

“I am happy to approve these premium reductions so that Mississippians receive discounted rates,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Many people are not driving as much right now because of shelter-in-place, emergency declarations, and working from home. It only makes sense to discount what people are paying for automobile insurance and to provide them some financial relief.”

A number of insurers have notified MID of their credit programs. Click the attached document to see a list of those companies.