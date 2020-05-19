Mississippi has 1st pediatric flu death of 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health Tuesday reported the

first pediatric flu death of 2020. A child in the central part of the state died. The child did not test positive for COVID-19.

This is the first pediatric flu death in Mississippi since 2018.

“We’ve recently been focused on COVID-19, but this sadly reminds us that an annual flu vaccine is important for anyone ages 6 months and older,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Pediatric deaths are defined as those under the age of 18.

MSDH also reported the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

The case was in a child in central Mississippi who tested positive for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. MSDH is also investigating other suspected cases.

MIS-C in an inflammatory illness found in children under 18 years of age and may be associated with previous COVID-19 infection. The illness is rare and not contagious.

“This is a reminder that while the number of COVID-19 cases in children has been relatively low, the virus can still cause severe illness in children. This syndrome presents itself post-COVID-19 infection,” said Dobbs.

For more information on the latest COVID-19 guidance and case updates visit the MSDH website by clicking the attached link.

