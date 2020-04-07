Mississippi launches ‘Emergency Business Operations Center’ website

A new website has been launched by the state of Mississippi to connect businesses during a time of crisis.

It’s called Mississippi Emergency Business Operations Center, MBEOC.ORG

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Greg Michel says the new site will connect those who need resources with Mississippi resource providers during response and recovery from an emergency or disaster event.

Michel says this website was in the making prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and is designed to help Mississippi find resources if the need arises.

