Mississippi legislative session reconvenes Friday

The Mississippi Legislature will reconvene the 2020 session at 1 p.m. Friday.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn had previously announced May 18 but also reserved the right to set an earlier date.

The Senate and House leaders set a press availability for 10 a.m. in the 2nd floor Rotunda.

The legislature recessed its 125-day session temporarily Mar. 18, following the governor’s issuance of a State of Emergency related to COVID-19.

Legislative leadership has been working on establishing protocol for working within and visiting the Capitol as shelter-in-place restrictions begin to be lifted. They say their goal is to allow as much access as possible while prioritizing the health and safety of those in the building.

