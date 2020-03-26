Mississippi legislative session will not convene Apr. 1

The Mississippi Legislature will delay reconvening the 2020 session beyond Wednesday, Apr. 1, by agreement of Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn.

The legislature has been adjourned since Mar. 15.

According to a news release, Hosemann, Gunn and legislators continue to analyze the impact of COVID-19 and the new federal stimulus legislation on the state’s emergency response efforts, healthcare facilities, and the wider state budget.

Budget analysts and agencies have advised the leadership that all agencies currently have the funds needed to meet the needs of citizens.

No specific date is set for reconvening the session at this time. The legislature will not exceed its allotted 125 days and will not incur additional expense.

