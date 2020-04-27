Mississippi loosening some restrictions on COVID-19 testing

More Mississippians went back to work Monday under a new executive order by Gov. Tate Reeves. And state leaders are still evaluating the numbers as the threat of COVID-19 persists.

Testing has been a critical factor as decisions were made on what to reopen. It's not the only factor but it's important in the state's strategy of identifying and isolating cases.

State leaders are standing by the idea that it’s not wise to follow a model of everyone who wants a test, gets a test. But they are loosening some restrictions.

"If you were people who were having to come in with symptoms, we are going to lower the criteria for people to get tested through these criteria. So if you have any symptoms of COVID, you don't necessarily have to have documented fever. Or if you think he might have been exposed, please register for the drive-through clinics," said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Here’s what Mississippi officials say other states are noticing.

“One of the things that we are seeing now is that well supply of testing capability continues to increase, the demand for test seems to be declining," said Gov. Reeves.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs says it could be a sign of good news but they don’t want to be premature in those assumptions.

“Because we have more capacity, we want to open it up a little bit and look at targets. Not just random targets but high profile areas. Areas where we have transmission, people who have symptoms even if they're not severe because we know it can be mild," Dobbs said.

But Dobbs notes the majority of the testing has been done in the private clinics and there hasn’t been specific criteria they’ve been required to follow.

"Individual physicians and nurse practitioners can make their own decision and so a lot of those have been done under this broader sort of perspective in the community health centers to which I think you've done a fantastic job," said Dobbs.

The other change is that shift that comes along with the safer at home order.

“The movement is from government shelter in place mandated for a few weeks to individuals taking responsibility for themselves and their neighbors and making sure that you were doing the right things," Reeves said.

The state health officer cautions people that they need to be wearing masks and not sending the whole family out for grocery runs.

This current safer at home order will be in effect for 2 weeks.

