Mississippi med center conducting clinic trials on coronavirus

The University of Mississippi Medical Center will conduct several clinical trials on potential treatment options for people infected with the new coronavirus.

Among the drugs being tested is an antimalarial medication that President Donald Trump has mentioned many times, hydroxychloroquine. The drug has potential side effects, and the FDA says it's not approved for treatment of COVID-19.

However, some patients who were administered the drug have spoken publicly that it helped them recover from COVID-19 and some have said it saved their lives.

University of Mississippi Medical Center is one of 44 sites testing hydroxychloroquine.

The state Health Department said Mississippi had at least 3,360 confirmed cases and 122 deaths from the coronavirus as of Wednesday. The state’s population is about 3 million.

