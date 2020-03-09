Mississippi primaries: Here’s what you need to know

Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primary elections for president, U.S. House of Representatives and one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.

Voters are required by state law to show photo identification at the polls. Acceptable photo ID includes:

Driver’s license

A photo ID card issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi

U.S. passport

A government employee ID card

A firearm licenses

A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community college

A United States military ID

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government or any state government

A polling place locator is available on the Secretary of State’s Y’all Vote website available by clicking the attached link.

In the race for presidential nominations, the Republican ballot will feature President Donald Trump, businessman Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Democratic voters will see Former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, businessman Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Andrew Yang on the ballot.

All but Biden, Sanders and Gabbard have suspended their campaigns.

In the U.S. Senate race, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is running unopposed in the Republican primary as she looks to be elected to a first full term. Hyde-Smith was appointed by former Gov. Phil Bryant in April 2018 to fill the seat of a retiring Sen. Thad Cochran. She won a special election later that year to serve the rest of Cochran’s term.

The Democrats looking to challenge Hyde-Smith in November include Mike Espy, who she defeated in a Nov. 2018 special election to win the senate seat, Tobey Bartee and Jensen Bohren.

Republican voters will cast ballots in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District. The candidates are incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo, Robert Deming III, Carl Boyanton and Samuel Hickman.

There are no Democratic candidates running for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

Voters in the 3rd Congressional District have Republican and Democrat races on the ballot. The Republican candidates are incumbent Rep. Michael Guest and James Tulp. The Democratic candidates are Dorothy “Dot” Benford and Katelyn Lee.

Important reminders for Election Day include the following:

• It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

• No loitering is allowed within 30 feet of the entrance of a polling place. The only people allowed within 30 feet of a polling place entrance are elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers. Exit pollsters may approach voters after voting if more than 30 feet from polls.

• Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.