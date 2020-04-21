Mississippi reaching 'plateau' in virus cases, governor says

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he believes the state is reaching a “plateau” in the increase of cases of the new coronavirus.

Reeves says officials are confident that Mississippi's health care system is not going to be “overwhelmed” by virus cases. He is considering

how the state should start reopening parts of its economy. Some steps were taken last week.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday that the state had at least 4,512 confirmed cases and 169 deaths from the coronavirus, as of Sunday evening. That includes confirmed cases in at least 77 long-term care facilities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

