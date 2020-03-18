Mississippi researchers working on another coronavirus test

Physicians and researchers at the University of Mississippi Medical Center are working to develop a test for the coronavirus amid high demand for test kits nationwide.

Mississippi reported 34 confirmed cases of the new virus Wednesday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said 513 people had been tested.

Some state government services have been curtailed. Driver's license offices are closed for most functions.

But, Gov. Tate Reeves says the Highway Patrol won't write tickets for people driving with expired licenses.

The Public Service Commission has ordered companies not to cut off water, electricity and other utilities for 60 days if customers cannot pay.