Mississippi tornado outbreak claims 11 lives

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is responding to the severe weather that hit the state on April 12, 2020. There are 11 confirmed deaths and multiple injuries throughout the state due the severe weather.

Counties Reporting Fatalities:

• Carroll – 1 Fatality

• Jefferson Davis – 4 fatalities

• Jones – 2 fatalities

• Lawrence – 2 fatalities

• Panola – 1 Fatality

• Walthall – 1 fatality

There are currently more than 72,000 without power in the state. At this time, 18 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA. These are initial reports, numbers could increase or decrease throughout the day.

• Bolivar – 40 homes, 20 apartments, 20 roads debris, 20 roads damaged. 30 persons displaced.

• Carroll –2 homes, 7 roads closed due to debris

• Chickasaw –4 roads closed due to debris.

• Clarke –5 homes destroyed, 5 homes major damage, 5 with minor damage,7 mobile

homes damaged

• Grenada –15 homes, 1 apartment, 100 roads closed due to debris

• Humphreys –1 home damaged, power poles down, 3 people displaced

• Jasper 8 homes destroyed, 6 homes major damaged, 6 homes minor damaged, 5

homes affected, 3 mobile homes destroyed, 40 displaced

• Jefferson Davis - 100 homes, 40 roads closed debris, 40 roads closed damage,

75-80 displaced, multiple powerlines down

• Jones – damage to structures

• Lafayette –5 homes damaged

• Montgomery –10 homes, 2 roads closed due to debris

• Newton –2 homes, 11 roads closed due to debris. 2 persons displaced.

• Noxubee –5 homes, 5 roads closed due to debris and 5 roads closed due to damage.

• Rankin –1 home damaged, 2 roads closed due to damage, 2 people displaced

• Smith – 10 homes, 2 apartments, 5 roads closed due to debris, 5 roads closed due to damage.

• Sharkey – 1 home damaged. Approx. 250 customers without power. Power and

phones outage to Courthouse and Sheriff Dept. Calls routed to dispatcher’s office.

• Tate –3 homes damaged, 7 roads closed due to flooding/debris, 1 road closed due to damage.

1 road washed out

• Yazoo –8 homes damaged, 1 road closed due to debris, 2 people displaced

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with local county EMA directors to assess the need for long-term sheltering. The statewide shelter-in-place remains in effect. We want to remind people to social distance as best as possible and if you’re in a public shelter, wear some kind of mask to cover your mouth and nose to help slow the spread of COVID-19.