Mississippian raises awareness of West Nile Virus

As the nation works to fight the coronavirus, there's another virus that has a local charity sounding a warning.

The West Nile Education, Eradication and Prevention, or W.E.E.P., and Recover is a charity that raises awareness about the West Nile Virus. The non-profit was started by Mississippian James Hendry after losing his 19-year old son to the virus in 2009.

This week is Mississippi Mosquito and West Nile Awareness Week. Hendry says he wants residents to know about the dangers of mosquitoes and how to prevent getting the West Nile Virus by doing things like wearing repellent, long-sleeved shirts and monitoring your surroundings.

“The birds that carry the virus are in the area; the mosquitoes bite the birds and then those mosquitoes end up biting someone else close by,” said Hendry. “Be aware of the birds. If they’re sick or you find dead birds maybe report it to your health officials. Let them come check out the birds and see if they’ve got West Nile Virus.”

Hendry says residents are at risk of getting mosquito bites year-round and encourages people to visit weep-recover.com to find out more about the virus and how to prevent it.