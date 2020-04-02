Mississippi's COVID-19 cases rise

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Apr. 2. Statewide, 104 new cases and four new deaths were reported Thursday.

In all, 26 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of

Apr. 1, according to MSDH. In addition to a Jackson County death reported Thursday, one person has also died in Harrison County and another in Hancock County.

The most cases of the virus have been confirmed in people ages 40-49, according to the latest update from MSDH.

As of April 1, the state reports that 30.6% of the reported cases have required hospitalization.