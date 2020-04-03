Mississippi's Lt. Gov. asks churches to ring bells to support healthcare workers

Churches in Mississippi will soon be ringing bells across the state to let healthcare personnel know they are appreciated.

In a positive effort to connect citizens, as we remain physically apart in combating the spread of COVID-19, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann released a letter asking Mississippi churches to ring their church bells for one minute daily at 6 p.m., beginning Monday, April 6, and until Monday, April 20, when the current state shelter-in-place order ends.

Newscenter 11 spoke with a local pastor who said his church community is in favor of this outreach.

“I think it’s a great opportunity. We’re all in a period of adjustment. Our medical care professionals, administrators, doctors, and those who are working in senior care facilities are taking a risk. I celebrate any opportunity we have that will make a connection and show people we support them and what they do in our community and this time," said the Rev. Nathan VanHorn, pastor of First Baptist Church of Meridian. "If we can ring bills as part of that, then I’m all for it. I want to say God bless all of those who are on the front line of combating this, securing our community, and serving our community. We love them, we’re praying for them and God bless them.”

Citizens are also being asked to ring bells from their front porches.