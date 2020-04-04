Mississippi's ring church bells starts Monday

Church communities are joining together in reminding all they are not alone.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is asking churches to ring their bells for 1 minute at 6 p.m. every day beginning Monday, April 6 through the end of the statewide shelter-in-place on Monday, April 20. The act is known as “bells of hope” and is in response to the COVID-19 and is for those that have been impacted by it. The ringing of the church bells is to help inspire citizens of Mississippi, to unite in prayer against this virus. Local Pastor Rick Spells asks church communities to participate in this good cause.

“That’s a wonderful gesture for us to be encouraged by one of our officials. To do something that’s going to be meaningful to the people on the front lines. It’s symbolic and preferably it will translate into something substantive. We need to get the people the equipment they need. The reason I came and sat on this altar is because the altar is the place where all of these problems that we’re facing must be addressed. Ringing the bell is symbolic of going before God with a clear voice of repentance and prayer,” said Pastor Rick Spells.

Citizens are asked to ring a bell for 1 minute every day at 6 pm to recognized healthcare workers and in prayer for people who are sick.