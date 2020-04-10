Mitchell Distributing helping out local restaurants and bars

Mitchell Distributing is trying to help out local restaurants and bars during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is selling t-shirts with a message of ‘We Are All One Team,’ with that theme coming from an Anheuser Busch initiative. The shirts cost $20 for small through extra-large, and then it’s $2 more for any size larger than an extra-large. All proceeds will go to a restaurant or bar of your choosing.

“During this hard time right now, we just wanted to think of a way that we could help them out, in a small way, but just a way that we can all feel like we’re all in this together,” says Anna Grace Tanner, the communications manager for Mitchell Distributing.

You can fill out an order form at the Mitchell Distributing website and you can find out more information on their Facebook page.

