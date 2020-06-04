Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Clarke, Wayne counties

Mobile COVID-19 1-day testing sites have been added in east Mississippi and elsewhere in the state for the coming days, in addition to testing already scheduled for this week.

Pre-screening and appointments are necessary to be tested. After June 6, testing can only be approved by calling the UMMC Center for Telehealth at 601-496-7200. Prior to Saturday, the C Spire Health app may be used.

The newest testing sites for Monday, June 8:

• Clarke County: Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, 642 S. Archusa Ave., Quitman

• Wayne County: Buckatunna Elementary, 11 Buckatunna Mount Zion Road, Buckatunna

• Coahoma County: Coahoma County Youth Outreach Expo Building, 1535 Wildcat Drive, Clarksdale

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, June 9:

• Oktibbeha County: Oktibbeha County Safe Room, 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, June 5:

• DeSoto County: Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive, Southaven

• Neshoba County: Neshoba County Coliseum, 12000 MS-15 #1, Philadelphia

The previously announced testing site for Saturday, June 6:

• Lamar County: Ben Barrett Community Center, 764 E. Main Ave., Lumberton

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be screened and tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician by calling 601-496-7200; or through an online questionnaire at umc.edu/covidscreening. Anyone who is determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Testing hours at one-day sites are 12 noon - 4 p.m.