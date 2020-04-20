Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Kemper, Hinds, Walthall counties

Residents of Kemper, Hinds and Walthall counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week with one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Kemper County's testing site is Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., in DeKalb Friday, Apr. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It's very important that people know that, in order to be tested, a screening using the C Spire Health smartphone app or a phone call to a UMMC clinician must first be completed, and an appointment at a testing site will be given, if warranted.

In other words, you can't just show up and expect to be tested. The screening process MUST be followed.

The C Spire Health app is available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Those without smartphones may call 601-496-7200. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.

Testing sites were previously announced for this week in Yazoo, Montgomery, Perry and Claiborne counties.

The testing sites for Thursday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

• Hinds County: Tougaloo College Owens Health and Wellness Center, 500 W. County Line Road, Jackson

• Walthall County: Walthall County Events Center, 31 Highway 48 East, Tylertown

Testing sites previously announced for Tuesday, April 21:

• Yazoo County: Wardell Leach Recreational Complex, 500 W. 15th St., Yazoo City

• Montgomery County: Winona Recreation and Parks baseball fields, 300 Recreation Park Drive, Winona

Testing sites previously announced for Wednesday, April 22:

• Perry County: Perry County Multi-Purpose Center, 1194 Highway 15, Richton

• Claiborne County: Claiborne County Parks and Recreation, 1120 Highway 61 N., Port Gibson

Appointment-only testing at each site is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include a total 759 people at 20 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 2,492 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 3,251 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app by phone. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for having COVID-19 are given an appointment at a testing site to provide a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation and self-care, and told to call back if symptoms worsen.