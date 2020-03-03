Mom of California terrorist to plead to destroying evidence

Prosecutors say the mother of a terrorist who killed 14 people in a 2015 attack on a Christmas party in California has agreed to plead guilty to destroying evidence by shredding a map her son may have used to plan the massacre.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday that 66-year-old Rafia Shareef of Corona agreed to enter the plea in Riverside federal court.

She could face 18 months in prison.

Shareef’s son, Syed Farook, and his wife Tashfeen Malik opened fire with semiautomatic rifles on a Christmas party gathering of San Bernardino County employees. The attackers were later killed in a police shootout.

