Monday will bring more blue skies but our next rainmaker is on the way

Today we stirred up some allergens with the breeze and our pollen forecast for Monday has moved up to medium. This will continue into Tuesday and our top allergens are oak, hickory, and juniper. We won't being seeing this pollen for long though because we have another rainmaker coming in on Tuesday night. Stay tuned for main weather in at about 10:15 to find out the timing of this new rainmaker and what the beginning of your week will look like.

Today we had another beautiful day and we received a picture of the sunrise over Okatibbee lake this morning from Jon Holliday. Thanks so much John! We saw gorgeous blue skies today and will continue to see them tomorrow as we see no rain on the EMEPA live radar right now.

As you drive to work tomorrow we will be seeing clear skies again and by 6 AM we will be in the upper 40's and just reaching the mid to lower 50's by 8 AM. Soak in our last full day of sunny and dry days because by Tuesday we will be seeing cloudier conditions as we have approaching rain coming over night on Tuesday and early morning on Wednesday.

The rain will start to reach our area at 10 PM on Tuesday and will become more widespread by 2 AM. The threat for heavier rain has moved north of us but we will keep you updated as this model updates. By 4 AM the rain has become heavier but starts to lighten up by 7 AM but still be widespread. This rain will linger into the morning and afternoon on Wednesday but should be out of our area by 4 PM on Wednesday. This system will be bringing about a half inch of rain which will increase the amount of flooding on our rivers. We will have some time to dry out though going into Thursday and the weekend.

Tomorrow we will be seeing temperatures in the upper 50's by 7 AM and rising to the the mid 70's by noon. These temperatures may increase a degree or two through the afternoon but by 4 PM we will be remaining in the mid 70's. To keep up with our temperatures tomorrow and our rainmaker coming in over night on Tuesday go ahead and download the WTOK Weather App. Storm team 11 and I will keep you updated on the timing of this system and higher temperatures moving in this weekend. Today we reached 76 degrees which is a few degrees below normal for today. But we didn't even get close to our record at 89 degrees which was set in 1989.

For the beginning of your work week Monday will be very similar to today, but that rain moves in on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. For the rest of the week we will see sunny skies and an increase in temperature. Monday through Friday we will be seeing a range of the mid 70's to the lower 80's, but by the weekend we start to heat up to the upper 80's and lower 90's. Over night we will be seeing temperatures range from the mid 40's to the lower 60's. ​

