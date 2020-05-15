More COVID-19 testing sites set in Mississippi

Residents of Jasper and Tallahatchie counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Collection sites were previously announced in Wayne and Alcorn counties for Saturday, May 16, and in Chickasaw County on Monday, May 18.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone at 601-496-7200. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, May 19:

• Jasper County: Bogue Homa Facility Building, 109 McFarland Road, Heidelberg

• Tallahatchie County: Oakland Fire Department, 13863 Hickory St., Oakland

Previously announced testing sites for Saturday, May 16:

• Wayne County: Waynesboro City Auditorium, 1008 Benton St., Waynesboro

• Alcorn County (updated address): Magnolia Road Harper Complex, 1001 S. Harper Road, Corinth

The previously announced testing site for Monday, May 18:

• Chickasaw County: Okolona Vocational Complex, 605 N. Church St., Okolona

Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 14, a total 2,159 people at 59 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 4,882 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 7,041 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

