More one-day testing sites this week in Sumter Co.

Over the past few weeks, several one day locations have popped up in Sumter County for COVID- 19 testing.

As of today, Alabama has seen over 11,700 positive cases. Sumter County has now topped 100 cases. Organizers say the one day sites are an effort to expand access to coronavirus testing.

Health officials say residents who are experiencing ANY covid-19 symptoms OR who have been in close contact with someone with coronavirus are encouraged to get tested.

This week, testing will be in Epes and Geiger.

Sumter County Commissioner, Marcus Campbell says over 100 people were tested at the five sites last week, and they want more people to come out this week.

“In the beginning when it first started here in Sumter County from the first case, people weren't able to get tested. We had mobile units set up but the testing kits were the problem. So we've been blessed with the help of our state delegation, so now we're able to get the citizens tested, and I'm hoping that all the citizens of Sumter County are taking advantage of this. We've also been able to have citizens from other counties coming here to be tested as well,” says Campbell.

Here’s a list of testing locations and times:

• Tuesday, May 19th, testing in Epes, at the community center from 9:00 am- 12 noon. Testing will be done by the University of Alabama Medical Team.

• Tuesday, May 19th, testing in Geiger, at M&M Grocery from 9:00 am- 12 noon. Testing will be done by the Hill Hospital Medical Team.

• Tuesday, May 26th, testing in Emelle at city hall from 9:00 am- 12 noon. Testing will be done by the Maude Whatley Health Service’s, Inc.

Testing is free and no appointment is needed. Anyone from surrounding areas are allowed to get tested.

