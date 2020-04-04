More rain on the way next week

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly cloudy skies. A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out overnight. Lows will be around 57.

TOMORROW:

Expect peeks of sunshine through out the day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD:

We will have several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms next week. Monday through Friday, we will have multiple disturbances pass through the area bringing the chance for thunderstorms. Thursday, a stronger cold front is expected to sweep through the area. A couple of strong storms appear possible - we will continue to monitor through out the week ahead.