More rain will prolong flooding of rivers

We are locked into a stormy pattern again. Not only are we contending with the severe weather threat, but heavy rain is falling. The heavy rain is causing localized flash flooding initially. That water is running off into the rivers, and they are rising. Many are overflowing their banks. Flooding could grow worse, but more likely river flooding will be prolonged by another round of heavy, strong storms Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
Flood Warnings are in effect for the Pearl River, the Chickasawhay River, the Sucarnoochee River, the Tombigbee River, and the Noxubee River.
THE PEARL RIVER AT BURNSIDE NEAR PHILADELPHIA
- Tue. Afternoon: 14.63 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 13.0 feet
- Forecast Crest: 15.0 feet on Wednesday
- Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Sunday)
THE PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG
- Tue. Afternoon: 17.94 feet (below flood stage)
- Flood Stage: 20.0 feet
- Flooding Begins: Wednesday
- Forecast Crest: 23.5 feet on Friday
- Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Sunday)
THE CHICKASAWHAY RIVER AT ENTERPRISE
- Tue. Afternoon: 20.88 feet (below flood stage)
- Flood Stage: 25.0 feet
- Flooding Begins: Friday
- Forecast Crest: 26.0 feet on Saturday
- Below Flood: Sunday Morning
THE SUCARNOOCHEE RIVER AT LIVINGSTON
- Tue. Afternoon: 15.95 feet (below flood stage)
- Flood Stage: 18.0 feet
- Flooding Begins: Friday
- Forecast Crest: 18.1 feet on Saturday
- Below Flood: Saturday afternoon
THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS
- Tue. Afternoon: 73.37 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 68.0 feet
- Moderate Flooding (77.0 feet) Begins: Friday
- Forecast Crest: 78.4 feet on Saturday
- Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Sunday)
THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT COFFEEVILLE
- Tue. Afternoon: 35.95 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 29.0 feet
- Forecast Crest: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Sunday)
- Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Sunday)
THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT GAINESVILLE
- Tue. Afternoon: 107.64 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 101.0 feet
- Forecast Crest: Tuesday 4/21/20
- Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Sunday)
THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT BEVILL LOCK
- Tue. Afternoon: 127.21 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 122.0 feet
- Forecast Crest: Tuesday 4/21/20
- Below Flood: Saturday night
THE NOXUBEE RIVER AT MACON
- Tue. Afternoon: 33.02 feet (moderate flooding)
- Flood Stage: 26.0 feet
- Forecast Crest: Tuesday 4/21/20
- Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Sunday)