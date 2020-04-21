More rain will prolong flooding of rivers

We are locked into a stormy pattern again. Not only are we contending with the severe weather threat, but heavy rain is falling. The heavy rain is causing localized flash flooding initially. That water is running off into the rivers, and they are rising. Many are overflowing their banks. Flooding could grow worse, but more likely river flooding will be prolonged by another round of heavy, strong storms Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Flood Warnings are in effect for the Pearl River, the Chickasawhay River, the Sucarnoochee River, the Tombigbee River, and the Noxubee River.

THE PEARL RIVER AT BURNSIDE NEAR PHILADELPHIA



Tue. Afternoon: 14.63 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 13.0 feet



Forecast Crest: 15.0 feet on Wednesday



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Sunday)

THE PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG



Tue. Afternoon: 17.94 feet (below flood stage)



Flood Stage: 20.0 feet



Flooding Begins: Wednesday



Forecast Crest: 23.5 feet on Friday



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Sunday)

THE CHICKASAWHAY RIVER AT ENTERPRISE



Tue. Afternoon: 20.88 feet (below flood stage)



Flood Stage: 25.0 feet



Flooding Begins: Friday



Forecast Crest: 26.0 feet on Saturday



Below Flood: Sunday Morning

THE SUCARNOOCHEE RIVER AT LIVINGSTON



Tue. Afternoon: 15.95 feet (below flood stage)



Flood Stage: 18.0 feet



Flooding Begins: Friday



Forecast Crest: 18.1 feet on Saturday



Below Flood: Saturday afternoon

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS



Tue. Afternoon: 73.37 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 68.0 feet



Moderate Flooding (77.0 feet) Begins: Friday



Forecast Crest: 78.4 feet on Saturday



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Sunday)

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT COFFEEVILLE



Tue. Afternoon: 35.95 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 29.0 feet



Forecast Crest: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Sunday)



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Sunday)

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT GAINESVILLE



Tue. Afternoon: 107.64 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 101.0 feet



Forecast Crest: Tuesday 4/21/20



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Sunday)

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT BEVILL LOCK



Tue. Afternoon: 127.21 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 122.0 feet



Forecast Crest: Tuesday 4/21/20



Below Flood: Saturday night

THE NOXUBEE RIVER AT MACON

