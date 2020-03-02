More scratch-off games available in Mississippi Tuesday

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Monday that four new scratch-off games will be available at all retailer locations starting Mar. 3.

“Feedback from players has been very positive regarding the games offered so far,” said MLC president, Tom Shaheen. “As part of this feedback, players have been asking for a Blackjack-style game, which happens to be one of the games being introduced tomorrow.”

Blackjack is a $2 game offering a play style uniquely different from any of the games currently on sale.

The new games include:

$1—1 Mississippi 2 Mississippi 3 Mississippi: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.96.

Win up to $2,500! (12--$2,500 prizes)

$2—Blackjack: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.83.

Win up to $21,000! (6--$21,000 prizes)

$2—Solid Gold: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.80.

Win up to $15,000! (8--$15,000 prizes)

$5—MississippiLimited: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.82.

Win up to $100,000! (5--$100,000 prizes)

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation made its January transfer of $8,385,671.27 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury Feb. 20. So far, the December and January transfers bring a total of more than $16 million deposited to the state.