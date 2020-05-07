More stores open at Bonita Lakes Mall

Reeds Jewelers, Journeys, Belk and American Eagle have joined the list of stores reopening at Bonita Lakes Mall.

Garden and Grill, Las Fuentes and Pretzel Twister are also offering to-go orders. There is no seating in the mall food court at this time.

Mall hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

National retailers may have different hours than the mall itself.

Stores that opened last week were Kirkland’s, Rainbow, Giorgio’s, Hibbett Sports, City Gear, David’s Uniforms, Sports Additions, Finish Line, New Square, Cellular Solutions, Wireless Connection, Treasure Island and Shoe Dept. Encore.

At Bonita Lakes Crossing, Ashley Furniture, Village Western Wear, Ollie's, JoAnn, Cato Fashion and Tuesday Morning are open.

It will be the decision of national retailers as to when they will re-open.

Mall Entry will be limited to the front entrance and the entrance by the food court. All customers must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. The Youth Escort Program will be enforced during all mall hours. Individuals 18 or under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

