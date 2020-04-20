More storms on the way for Wednesday night

Another storm system is on track to arrive Wednesday night, and it could bring another round of strong thunderstorms with it.

This time is significantly different. This system will move through our area at night when the atmosphere is mostly stable and lacking energy. This system will bring some damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. However, this will not pose the tornado threat that our last two storm systems brought. That's not to say a tornado can't happen, but the threat is fairly low.

Timing

Storms will approach from the west after 6 PM Wednesday. Heavy rain and 60+ mph wind gusts will increase from west to east Wednesday from 9 PM through midnight. Storms will then fade from west to east between 1 AM and 4 AM Thursday. Any lingering rain will end by 6 AM Thursday.

The biggest concern may actually be the heavy rain. A record 2.75" inches fell at Meridian Regional Airport on Sunday. We'll add another 1-4" of rainfall on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. That additional rain will runoff into rivers that are already overflowing, exacerbating the flooding concerns. Flood Warnings are in effect now for the Pearl River, the Chickasawhay River, the Sucarnoochee River, the Tombigbee River, the Noxubee River, and the Black Warrior River.

This evening will be mostly clear. We will cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be in the low-to-mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny. We will warm from lower 50s first thing in the morning to mid-70s by noon. The afternoon will warm to near 80 degrees for a high.