Most of Monday is dry, storms arrive overnight

TODAY:

Expect mostly cloudy skies through out the day. A few peeks of sunshine are possible. As we head into the evening hours, clouds will really begin to increase and isolated showers will be possible. Highs today will be near 78.

TONIGHT:

Isolated shower activity will continue to pick up as we head into tonight. The best chances for rain will arrive overnight, when thunderstorms will become possible. A few of these storms could be on the strong side. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

CHANCE FOR STRONG STORMS:

The cold front that moved through east Mississippi and west Alabama yesterday will swing back to the north as a warm front today. Ahead of the warm front, we will have increased chances of showers. An associated cold front behind it will track through the area overnight Tuesday morning, bringing the chance for thunderstorms. A few storms could be on the strong side with the primary concern being gusty winds and heavy rainfall. By mid-week, high pressure will move in giving us a couple of dry days Wednesday and Thursday.